Identity of victim involved in two vehicle accident on Highway 2 E. in Kalispell

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office 29 year old Jared W. Jensen from Kalispell was the driver of a vehicle involved in a two vehicle head on crash on Friday October 13th.

Jensen was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of traumatic injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being directed around an accident on Highway 2 East in Kalispell after a truck and jeep collided. Another vehicle potentially sustained damaged to its front bumper.

The head-on collision has sent an unknown number of people to the hospital. As of now, there are no known fatal.

Both east and westbound traffic is moving very slowly as emergency responders work the scene.