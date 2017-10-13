Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Jordan Schlauch

When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.

"Just little stuff, and I'm in the office a lot running notes," said the Panther's senior center-forward. "Just little things to help out the teachers. It's not much but it goes a long way."

But what would possess a high school senior to do such things?

"The school gives a lot to the student body," said Schlauch. "So why not help out the teachers and staff?"

On the pitch, Schlauch, a team captain, is leading the Panther attack as Belgrade looks for a second straight state title.

"Jordan leads by example," said Belgrade Head Coach Ric Plante. "Through his work ethic, it sends a good message to the underclassmen that this is the type of work that you need to put into the game."

Schlauch has hopes of playing college soccer next year, and as a result, the honors student has placed a high priority on his schoolwork.

"If you're not going to do, go to school, I mean college soccer is out of the picture," said Schlauch. "So you really have to take school seriously."

"He needs to find a school that has the academics he's looking for first, and then they'll have a soccer program, I'm sure he'll be able to play there," Plante said.

And while his coach would love to see his star player succeed at the next level, he'll be sad to see him go.

"You know," Plante said. "If anyone said, can I coach eleven Jordan Schlauchs, I would say, in a heartbeat, yeah let me have them."

