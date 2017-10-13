Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Jordan Schlauch

When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.
“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
"He's probably one of the most likable individuals on our team. He's a great sportsman, he plays with class and integrity," said Belgrade head coach Mike Deming. Belgrade junior guard Dawson Fowler is thought of highly by both his coach and his peers.
"He's probably one of the most likable individuals on our team. He's a great sportsman, he plays with class and integrity," said Belgrade head coach Mike Deming. Belgrade junior guard Dawson Fowler is thought of highly by both his coach and his peers.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.