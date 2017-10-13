Bail set for three men accused of Bozeman robbery - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bail set for three men accused of Bozeman robbery

BOZEMAN -

Three men had their initial appearance in Gallatin County Court Friday to set bail. Damien Michael Duffey, Dakota Ryan Hancock (Duffey) and Garret Lee Hamilton are suspected in an October 9 robbery on South 16th in Bozeman. 

Bail was set for 24-year-old Damien Duffey at $125,000. Following him, Hancock, 20, had his bail set for $100,000. 24-year-old Hamilton's bail was set for $75,000.

The three men are accused of taking a victim to a garage, threatening him with a gun and robbing him. The victim says that about $300 was taken from him. According to court documents, he offered them $5,000 for his safety, saying the money was in a shed by his residence. This wasn't true, but the victim hoped it would keep the three suspects and two other men from harming him.

When the victim's bag was picked up, bear spray fell out and dispersed throughout the garage. The victim was able to escape.

Police asked for the public's assistance in locating the three suspects on October 11. 

Both Hancock and Duffey are from Bozeman. Hamilton is from Helena. 

