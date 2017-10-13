Account Executive - Great Falls

Date Submitted: 10/13/17

Department: Sales

Position: Account Executive

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: This position is responsible for creating and retaining advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through the use of television and digital advertising. Prospect for, close, and service new business, as well as, service existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with production personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: 2 years outside direct-sales experience (broadcast sales and/or advertising sales preferred). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of simple business mathematics. Knowledge of advertising industry and/or marketing background desired. Understanding of web, social media, and other digital advertising mediums. Skills and aptitude with basic computer programs such as Word, PowerPoint & Excel, as well as ability to learn specialized programs utilized in order input and research. Organizational skills a must! Competitive, aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation) Excellent interpersonal skills; a "team player." Ability to work effectively in a fast paced environment. Ability to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license.

Application Deadline: Until position is filled

Cowles Montana Media, KFBB-TV ABC-FOX-SWX Great Falls, seeks a highly motivated, career-oriented Account Executive with direct-sales experience to join our sales team. The ideal candidate will flourish in a competitive and fast paced industry. Must have exceptional relationship-selling skills, creativity, excellent communication skills and outside sales experience. We offer strong pay-for-performance. Prospecting experience and an assertive, confident, independent work style that thrives on closing the sale is a must. Advertising Media Sales experience preferred, but not required. Send resume and cover letter to: KFBB - Cowles Montana Media, Attn: Max W. Smith, PO Box 1139, Great Falls, MT 59403. EOE