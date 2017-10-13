Havre residents asked to do their part in storm cleanup

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - The city of Havre is asking its residents to do their part to help clean up after an early October snowstorm downed trees all over the city.



Public Works Director Mark Peterson asked people to bring tree limbs to the landfill or a tree dump north of the city.



Peterson told the Havre Daily News he hopes to get some money from the state to cut down some damaged large tree branches that are as high as 40 to 50 feet (12 to 15 meters) off the ground. The city does not have the needed equipment.



Meanwhile, NorthWestern Energy said it expects it will end up costing about $2 million for work to repair about 400 downed power poles and lines after the storm that dumped about 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow on the north-central Montana town.



___



Information from: Havre Daily News, http://www.havredailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)