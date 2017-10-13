Montana may update rule for birth certificate gender change - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana may update rule for birth certificate gender change

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's health department is taking public comment on a rule change that would make it easier for transgender and intersex residents to correct the gender on their birth certificate.
    
The Department of Public Health and Human Services held a public hearing Thursday on the proposed change, which would no longer require people to provide a court order saying their sex was changed by a surgical procedure.
    
The Independent Record reports that under the new rules people could submit a gender designation form certifying they have undergone gender transition or have an intersex condition, submit a government-issued identification with the correct gender or submit a court order.
    
Bowen Greenwood, with the Montana Family Foundation, opposed swapping the word "sex" for "gender" in the new rule. He and others argued the Legislature should make any changes.
    
___
    
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

