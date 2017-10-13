Warren Miller Entertainment to host movie premiere in Bozeman tonight

Grab your popcorn; it’s time for a movie! Warren Miller Entertainment, for the first time ever has chosen Bozeman as one of three locations to host the worldwide premiere of Warren Miller’s latest film “Line of Descent.”

This year, Glacier Country and the Beartooth Highway are featured in the film. Warren Miller Entertainment is celebrating its 68th ski and snowboard film. In this film, ride along on a stunning cinematic journey as they travel near and far covering Jackson Hole, Montana, Silverton and more.

I spoke with Josh Haskins producer of the film, he said the reason behind choosing Bozeman as one of the premiere locations is because they have two Montana segments in the film. Also, they love the terrain and the access they get for skiing and snowmobiling.

Warren Miller Entertainment has built a strong presence in Montana, and Bozeman is a place that he feels they can build a strong audience so expect to see more premieres coming this way.

If you want to catch the premiere then head to the Ellen Theater at 8pm tonight. The movie will also show tomorrow.