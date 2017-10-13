Gallatin River cleanup set for Saturday morning - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gallatin River cleanup set for Saturday morning

Local volunteers in Bozeman are coming together to clean the Gallatin River. This comes as part of National River Cleanup. American Rivers’ National River Cleanup is a series of nationwide community-based river stream cleanups. Keeping the Gallatin clean is extremely important, as recreation, wildlife and farming depend on it.

Holly Hill with the Greater Gallatin Watershed Council says that the Gallatin River is important for farmers and wildlife and stresses the importance of keeping it clean.

Hill said, “The Gallatin, rivers and streams in general, provide so much for our community, our livelihood. There is a lot of course clean drinking water that comes from our rivers and streams, it provides agriculture water for production of crops for our food and of course there is fish and wildlife that require clean water and recreation as well. “

If you would like to volunteer, Hill said to meet them at Simms Fishing Headquarters at 8:30am on Saturday.  Coffee and Bagels will be provided. 

