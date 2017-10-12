Man arrested for multiple Missoula, Ravalli County car thefts

A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in the Hamilton area after leading police on a car chase. 39-year-old James Franklin Wages was suspected in at least eight vehicles thefts and numerous other crimes in Ravalli and Missoula Counties.

A tip led the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office to a hanger at the Ravalli County Airport where law enforcement say Wages and his associate, 50-year-old Tonya Fussell, fled the scene. A tire deflation device was deployed, which Wages struck with his right front tire. The pursuit took to the highway with speeds topping 100 mph.

Fussell allegedly jumped out of the vehicle on Railroad Creek and was detained. After a spike mat deployment, the allegedly stolen car Wages was driving crashed. Law enforcement had to taser Wages, they said, after he threatened them with a tree branch and wouldn't comply.

Fussell was booked into the Ravalli County Detention Center for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Wages was booked into the Ravalli County Detention Center for the existing warrants and felony charges of Assault With A Weapon, Burglary, Reckless Eluding, Criminal Endangerment, Possession of A Stolen Vehicle, Theft Of a Motor Vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of Driving Under The Influence of Drugs, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass to Property.