UM President-select is in town for homecoming weekend

The University of Montana President-select, Seth Bodnar, was in missoula for this weekend's homecoming festivities.

Bodnar was welcomed to the University by faculty and students today at the Payne Native American Center.

Bodnar said that homecoming is a special time to be on campus and meet students.

"Students are the life block of this university. They are the reason we're here and they have both great ideas and terrific passion for this place," said Bodnar.

Bodnar said that he and his wife Chelsea will be attending the pep rally and hiking the "M" with students.