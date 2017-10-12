Montana received a grant and new guidelines to process rape kits more effectively.

Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An accomplished climber who took his own life after his girlfriend died in a southwestern Montana avalanche left directions to lead a recovery team to her body.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in the Hamilton area after leading police on a car chase. 39-year-old James Franklin Wages was suspected in at least eight vehicles thefts and numerous other crimes in Ravalli and Missoula Counties.
