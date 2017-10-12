Montana received a grant and new guidelines to process rape kits - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana received a grant and new guidelines to process rape kits more effectively

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Montana received a grant and new guidelines to process rape kits more effectively.

The Coordinator of the Rape Kit Initiative, Joan Eliel, said that rape kits have not been changed for over a decade.

She said that the goal of this initiative is to make the process easier and faster for the victim.

Megan Ashton, Forensic Scientist, at the Montana State Crime Lab said that they are trying to simplify the rape kit by taking out unnecessary items.  

"One thing were actually looking to change is to take out the slides," said Ashton.

Ashton said that the slides are used to detect sperm.

But she said that the State Crime Lab and the nurses do not use the slides in the kit because the lab makes their own slides, so they don’t want to waste any sample.   

Ashton explained that hair samples are used to identify foreign hairs, but she said that they don't have a trace department at the lab anymore.

And she said that this is a painful process that they want to eliminate for the victim.

Ashton also said that they want to streamline the instructions in the kit.        

"There's all these instructions on here and we're going to try and take those off of the forms as much as possible and have all of the instructions on the evidence collection envelopes so that it is not duplicated," said Ashton.

Ashton said that when a serologist gets a kit they have to assign each envelope an item number and log it in the evidence tracking system

"They have to go through an inventory on every envelope that's in here and as you can see it is quite extensive," said Ashton.

Ashton said that they are hoping to make the process of investigation faster to decrease the backlog of rape kits.

"Our hope is that we really want to put the survivors more in control and let them know that we are listening to them," said Eliel.

The Department of Justice said that this is an ongoing process that should be done in about a year.

They are working on building a database that will allow the assault victim to track their own kit in the system because they want the survivors to know that they are the ones in control and that they are the ones being listened to.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-11 05:04:21 GMT

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

  • Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:27:19 GMT

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

  • Dead climber directs recovery team to girlfriend's body

    Dead climber directs recovery team to girlfriend's body

    Thursday, October 12 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-10-12 18:36:29 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An accomplished climber who took his own life after his girlfriend died in a southwestern Montana avalanche left directions to lead a recovery team to her body.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An accomplished climber who took his own life after his girlfriend died in a southwestern Montana avalanche left directions to lead a recovery team to her body.

  • Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:03:13 GMT
    Photo: Jim PeacoPhoto: Jim Peaco

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

  • Where's Walter?: Kalispell toddler looking for best friend

    Where's Walter?: Kalispell toddler looking for best friend

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:46:08 GMT

    Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.

    Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.

  • Man arrested for multiple Missoula, Ravalli County car thefts

    Man arrested for multiple Missoula, Ravalli County car thefts

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:55:03 GMT

    A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in the Hamilton area after leading police on a car chase. 39-year-old James Franklin Wages was suspected in at least eight vehicles thefts and numerous other crimes in Ravalli and Missoula Counties.  

    A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in the Hamilton area after leading police on a car chase. 39-year-old James Franklin Wages was suspected in at least eight vehicles thefts and numerous other crimes in Ravalli and Missoula Counties.  

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.