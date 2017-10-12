Stabilization efforts begin on Sperry Chalet

According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.

Crews are working on stabilizing the walls of the building before winter sets in. Extra support is being added to walls, gables, and chimneys.

These efforts are in place to try and protect the stone structure from strong wind and snow.

Crews plan on finishing early next week.

Photo Courtesy: Glacier National Park