Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.

Researchers previously thought they would be able to predict an explosion hundreds of years in advance. Now they're saying it may be closer to a matter of decades.

The researchers from Arizona State University looked at fossilized ash from the most recent explosion to make the prediction.



Yellowstone scientists want to make it clear the volcano under the park is one of the most closely monitored volcanoes in the world and right now it does not pose a threat.