Where's Walter?: Kalispell toddler looking for best friend

Throwing temper tantrums and rapidly losing weight, Kalispell Mom Tia Lodien retells the story of when her three-year-old daughter, Kaelyn, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Lodien says, “I was heartbroken I didn't know what it entailed and then I had to learn, you know, how to keep my daughter alive and be her pancreas all over again and I have kept her alive for three years.”

Scared and confused after her diagnosis Kaelyn’s doctor lead her to a closet filled with stuffed animals. And three-year-old Kaelyn carefully chose a stuffed cow and named him Walter. Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.

Kaeyln tells us, “Actually getting the needles, but not getting the insulin in and poking them into him and stuff.”

However, on Wednesday, October 12th, Kaeyln noticed Walter the cow was missing. Lodien believes that Walter the cow may have fallen out of the car or was left at a store.

Lodien says, “We noticed on Wednesday night that we couldn't find Walter the week after she got home. We looked in the car, we've looked all over the house and we just haven't been able to find him.”

So, Lodien turned to social media for help, asking those on Facebook for their help to locate Walter. Within 24 hours her post was shared almost 100 times. Several people have reached out to Lodein offering similar cows as a replacement for Walter.

While no new cow will replace Walter Kaeyln remains strong and hopes Walter will be returned to her.

Kaelyn tells us, “Walter means a lot to me, and it's really hard without him. The people that make me brave are Jesus and my mom, but Walter also makes me brave.”