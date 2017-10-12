Another Montana crew of firefighters heads to California

More Montanans are responding to the call for help from California during its deadly fire season. This morning a 20-person crew from the Bitterroot National Forest left for the NEU Wind Complex fires near Grass Valley, Calif.

The crew has firefighters from Stevensville, West Fork, and the Darby/Sula Ranger Districts as well as Helitack crew members and students from the Trapper Creek Job Corp Center. They will spend two weeks on this assignment.

California fires have burned over 17,000 acres and destroyed 217 structures.