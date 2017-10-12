FWP increasing CWD surveillance to prevent disease spread

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks is ramping up their surveillance efforts in preparation for disease season. While Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) hasn't been discovered in the state's wild deer, elk or moose populations yet, the FWP expect the disease to eventually expand to the north, south, and east. They say it's only a matter of time before the disease affects these wildlife populations.

To combat the foreseen problem, FWP is increasing it's CWD surveillance efforts in three priority areas of Montana: south central, south-east and north-central/east.

Surveillance efforts will primarily consist of collecting samples from hunter-harvested deer at game check stations and cooperating meat processors and taxidermists.

This surveillance program was made possible again by the financial help from the Mule Deer Foundation and The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.The Mule Deer Foundation donated $5,000 and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation donated up to $10,000.