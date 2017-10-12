Northwest Montana dusted with snow, mountain passes covered too

Snow fell in Northwestern Montana Thursday morning and more is likely this week. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

In Kalispell, there was a dusting of snow reporting in town, but big snowflakes in Evergreen reported by a weather watcher living in the area.

There is a slight chance of precipitation 90 percent. Little or no new snow accumulation. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday night, there is a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. South winds to