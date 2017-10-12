Bozeman man charged with impersonating animal control - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman man charged with impersonating animal control

By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Bozeman man who faces a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend is now charged with impersonating an animal control officer in an attempt to pick up her cat from a veterinarian's office.
    
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 48-year-old Shane Stenerud was arrested Monday and charged with felony impersonation of a public servant. He did not enter a plea. Stenerud was released from jail Tuesday after posting bail.
    
Prosecutors allege Stenerud called a veterinary hospital saying he was investigating a case of animal cruelty and wanted to pick up the cat that belonged to him and his former girlfriend. He reportedly asked that they not release it to her.
    
Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Jordan Salo said Stenerud faces a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and two counts of violating a restraining order involving his former girlfriend.
 

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

  • Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

  • Bozeman Police search for 3 robbery suspects

    The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three men, who police say may be connected to a robbery earlier this week. The men are: Damien Duffey, Dakota Hancock who may also go by Dakota Duffey and Garrett Hamilton.

  • Ninth aircraft leaves Missoula for Northern California

    Montanans are stepping up to lend a hand to help fight the deadly and threatening California wildfires.

  • The Boy Scouts are no longer just for boys

    The organization Wednesday announced it will admit girls to the program.

