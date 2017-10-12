Bozeman Police search for 3 robbery suspects

The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three men, who police say may be connected to a robbery earlier this week.

The men are: Damien Duffey, Dakota Hancock who may also go by Dakota Duffey and Garrett Hamilton.

Bozeman Police say that a man contacted police just before 8 a.m. on Monday, saying he was robbed by five men on South 16th Avenue.

One man allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, another a large tool.

Officers have arrested two men in connection to this robbery, but need your help in locating these men.

If you see them, you are asked not to make contact. Call 911 or Crimestoppers at (406) 586-1131.