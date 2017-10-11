The story generating the most discussion today, the boy scouts are letting girls in.

Girls will be able to join cub scouts next year.

Some girls have been asking to join boy scouts for years.

Girls have been fighting for this since the 1970s and have been denied until today.

Parents around town, who have children in both girl and boy scouts, shared the different activities and interests these two groups focus on.

A study conducted by the magazine, "Gender and Society" in 2011 found boy scouts focus more on outdoor and physical activity while girl scouts do more activities with arts and crafts.

The study also found girls' activities are more group-oriented while boys work more by themselves.

Both programs have a culminating project.

Girls work toward their gold awards while boys earn the more widely-recognized Eagle Scout.

One parent said that she's all for the change.

"It shouldn't just be so stereotypical that boys are rugged and girls are not, girls are in the kitchen and boys aren't. I think that it’s important to let them explore whichever aspect that they want to and encourage them to seek different ways," said Paula Peterson.

Earlier this year, the Boy Scouts of America also voted to allow transgender people to join the scouts.