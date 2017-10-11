Doxo.com answers questions concerning validity of its website - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Doxo.com answers questions concerning validity of its website

WHITEFISH -

Whitefish city manager Adam Hammat sent out a press release to those on the City of Whitefish’s mailing address advising caution against an online third pay biller called doxo.com

Hammat tells us he while he is not positive if doxo.com is a fraudulent website, he first became suspicious after several Whitefish customers reported the site was affiliated with the city of Whitefish. Then, notices from doxo were being sent to customers with the official city of Whitefish logo and Whitefish has no affiliation with doxo.com.  Hammat also says the city was receiving bills late from customers who had sent their bills in on time.

ABCFOX spoke with Roger Parks co-founder of doxo and he tells us how the city of Whitefish can work around some of these problems it has been experiencing.

Parks explains, "If a business comes to us and says we don't like the use of our logo on your site we remove it for them it's not.  Again it's for the benefit of our users; we're not trying to pick a fight with anyone."

Parks tells us logos are used to let users easily see who the biller is, but can be removed.

Parks addresses the city of Whitefish’s late bill question.  Parks tells us doxo lays out the exact date when the biller will receive payment from doxo.  If the biller is receiving payment late there must have been miscommunication directly between the biller and the customer.

Photo courtesy: doxo.com

