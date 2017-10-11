Medical marijuana could give an economic boost to Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Medical marijuana could give an economic boost to Montana

After the SB 333 was passed in July 2017, medical marijuana has been legal in the state of Montana.  And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.  Millions could be seen after four percent is taxed from all medical marijuana sales in the state. 

However, Dan Simonson, manager at the Greenhaus tell us since medical marijuana is newly approved by the state Montanans won't be seeing those millions of dollars for a while.

Currently, Simonson says there are many steps involved that already cost the state lots of money to maintain the medical marijuana program here in Montana.

Simonson, “I don't feel like there's going to be a great deal coming into the state to fund other things besides this program.  We're going to take money too for the software tracking system and money for inspections, licensing."

Right now patients in Montana are only approved to purchase medical marijuana at one dispensary closest to them.  They are not allowed to visit multiple dispensaries to get their medication.

Simonson hopes in the future the state will change this law, allowing patients to access medical marijuana at any dispensary.  He believes this will increase revenue for dispensaries around Montana, therefore making more money for the state.

