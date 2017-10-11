Flathead County searching for new jail site

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is back to square one after county commissioners voted unanimously to not purchase the former Weyerhaeuser property in Columbia Falls for a new jail.

Community members were overwhelmingly against the purchase since the location would put the new jail near a school and residential areas.

The Flathead County Jail has been overcrowded for multiple years, with an additional recently being added on. This is just a temporary fix for a larger problem though and a new jail site will need to be secured.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says they haven't narrowed the search down at this time.