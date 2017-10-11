Ninth aircraft leaves Missoula for Northern California

Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
MISSOULA- Missoula Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wyoming and Catlin. Those with the police department posted on their Facebook Page that an investigation was underway. Ambulance and fire are on scene and you can see one vehicle overturned.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.
Neptune has already sent out 8 aircraft to help fight the fire in northern California. There are crews getting the Tanker 3 ready to send out to northern California tomorrow.
In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
