Ninth aircraft leaves Missoula for Northern California

Montanans are stepping up to lend a hand to help fight the deadly and threatening California wildfires.

Aerial teams from Missoula are in Northern California right now.

Neptune aviation services have already sent out eight aircraft and this morning they sent out one more, the Tanker 3.

Theses plane are designed to drop two to three thousand gallons of retardant at a time.

Daniel Snyder, Chief Operating Officer of Neptune said that they are ready to help out Northern California and will leave aircraft out there for as long as the state and National Forest Service needs them.