Ravalli County man faces multiple felony charges after drunken shooting

A Ravalli County man faces multiple felony charges including two counts of assault with a weapon.

Court documents say James Leroy Garrison allegedly shot at another man twice after a drunken argument early in the morning on Saturday, October 8.

Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies say the reported shooting happened at a home on Grantsdale Road in Hamilton.

They say when deputies arrived on scene, they heard the victim calling for help from the bank of Skalkaho Creek. The victim said Garrison fired his gun twice at him after they got into an argument, and the victim was so scared, he ran away from the home, breaking both of his wrists as he ran off the creek embankment.

Deputies say they then found Garrison standing inside the house with an AK 47 slung over his shoulder, and although he initially refused to come out, he eventually did.

Another witness told deputies she was in the house when Garrison and the victim started drinking. She said when the argument began and Garrison brought out a gun, she went to her car because she doesn't like guns. She said she heard Garrison fire multiple rounds.

An investigation revealed Garrison's gun was stolen out of Albany, New York.

Garrison also faces counts of felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor theft.