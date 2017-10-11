Distracted driver causes three car chain reaction near Laurel

BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. before the Laurel exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, one car was distracted by another crash happening on the westbound side of the interstate while merging.

The crash caused a chain reaction with three cars involved in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

No one was injured in the crash and traffic was slowed but troopers said cars were still able to move.

However, Troopers with MHP say a calf was struck and killed in a operate crash on the west side of the highway in the same area.