Distracted driver causes three car chain reaction near Laurel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Distracted driver causes three car chain reaction near Laurel

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute. 

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. before the Laurel exit. 

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, one car was distracted by another crash happening on the westbound side of the interstate while merging.

The crash caused a chain reaction with three cars involved in the eastbound lanes of I-90. 

No one was injured in the crash and traffic was slowed but troopers said cars were still able to move. 

However, Troopers with MHP say a calf was struck and killed in a operate crash on the west side of the highway in the same area. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.