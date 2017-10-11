One company is hosting an event for proper electronic disposal - Here's why its Important

This Saturday Oreo's Refining is holding an electronic waste collection event in Missoula to cut down on electronic pollution.

Technology is constantly evolving everyday and many Americans are simply tossing previous models or even letting them sit at home unaware of the proper methods of disposal. The staggering 70% percent of Americans who are improperly disposing technology are contributing to over 41 million tons of electronic waste per year.

The accumulation of electronics is potentially harmful to our environment because of the many dangerous chemicals and metals inside them. Techworks owner Daniel Cernick said "The main component in older electronics would be lead... We're also talking about mercury, cadmium, beryllium and chromium in addition to Lithium ion batteries."

When simply thown away these chemicals can pollute our soil and even water supplies and according to the Environmental Protection Agency high exposure to these chemicals can have adverse health effects. To prevent this you can simply dispose of your electronics properly by stopping by electronic recycling facilities.

For anyone interested in the electronic waste event it will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Missoula Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3600 Brooks St and is free and open to the public.