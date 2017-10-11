Electronic waste event combats hazardous tech disposal methods

Oreo's Refining is holding an electronic waste collection event in Missoula to cut down on electronic pollution. According to Wired, 70-percent of gadgets are going to landfills and is contributing to over 41 million tons of electronic waste per year.

The accumulation of electronics is potentially harmful to our environment because of the many dangerous chemicals and metals inside them. Techworks owner Daniel Cernick said "The main component in older electronics would be lead... We're also talking about mercury, cadmium, beryllium, and chromium in addition to Lithium-ion batteries."

When thrown away these chemicals can pollute our soil and even water supplies and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, high exposure to these chemicals can have adverse health effects. To prevent this it's recommended that electronics are brought to an electronic recycling facility.

For anyone interested in the electronic waste event it will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Missoula Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3600 Brooks St. and is free and open to the public.