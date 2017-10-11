Ways you can include fun S.T.E.M activities at home - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ways you can include fun S.T.E.M activities at home

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Bozeman School Foundations has released a press release stating that they have partnered with Bozeman School District #7 to add “project lead the way” S.T.E.M curriculum in all district kindergarten through 8th grade classes.

But how can you get your child involved in fun S.T.E.M activities at home Wake Up Montana has a way.

It’s called a engineering dollar store kit. It’s a cheap way that you can get your kids doing fun S.T.E.M activities.

The kit includes:

  • Popsicle Sticks
  • Pool Noodles
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Straws
  • Light Sticks
  • Cups
  • Rope
  • Balloons
  • Toothpicks
  • Rubber Bands
  • Craft Tape
  • Toy cars, Shark
  • Notebook for Journaling

As for things you can build with this list of items, click here

