Ways you can include fun S.T.E.M activities at home

Bozeman School Foundations has released a press release stating that they have partnered with Bozeman School District #7 to add “project lead the way” S.T.E.M curriculum in all district kindergarten through 8th grade classes.

But how can you get your child involved in fun S.T.E.M activities at home Wake Up Montana has a way.

It’s called a engineering dollar store kit. It’s a cheap way that you can get your kids doing fun S.T.E.M activities.

The kit includes:

Popsicle Sticks

Pool Noodles

Pipe Cleaners

Straws

Light Sticks

Cups

Rope

Balloons

Toothpicks

Rubber Bands

Craft Tape

Toy cars, Shark

Notebook for Journaling

As for things you can build with this list of items, click here.