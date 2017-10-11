How to defend yourself if involved in an armed robbery

In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus. So what should you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

Wake Up Montana spoke with Sgt. Travis Munter of Bozeman PD and he told us what you should do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

1. Be aware of your surroundings- if you are going anywhere then be alert, don’t have your face in your phone. Stand up straight and walk with power. Don’t walk alone and if you do, make sure you let someone know when you are leaving and when you expect to be there.

2. If someone comes at you with a weapon, Comply- Bozeman PD said that personal property is not worth your physical well being. However, if they attack then do whatever you can do to protect yourself, fight hard.

3. If you are carrying a weapon like pepper spray, Bozeman PD asks that you please know how to use it and handle it.

Also, make observations of the people and report to police immediately.