How to defend yourself if involved in an armed robbery - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How to defend yourself if involved in an armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus. So what should you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

Wake Up Montana spoke with Sgt. Travis Munter of Bozeman PD and he told us what you should do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

1. Be aware of your surroundings- if you are going anywhere then be alert, don’t have your face in your phone. Stand up straight and walk with power. Don’t walk alone and if you do, make sure you let someone know when you are leaving and when you expect to be there.

2. If someone comes at you with a weapon, Comply- Bozeman PD said that personal property is not worth your physical well being. However, if they attack then do whatever you can do to protect yourself, fight hard.

3. If you are carrying a weapon like pepper spray, Bozeman PD asks that you please know how to use it and handle it.

Also, make observations of the people and report to police immediately. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:27:19 GMT

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

  • Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-11 05:04:21 GMT

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

  • Missoula, home of top 5 most dangerous intersections in MT

    Missoula, home of top 5 most dangerous intersections in MT

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-10-10 18:38:41 GMT

    The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention. 

    The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention. 

  • The 25 best iPhone apps of 2015

    The 25 best iPhone apps of 2015

    Friday, December 11 2015 4:46 PM EST2015-12-11 21:46:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - I have 72 apps on my iPhone 6. I counted. I probably only use about 6 of those on a regular basis. However when it comes time to delete them, I can never bring myself to decide which ones stay and which ones go (who knows when you're going to need an app that makes it look like you're pouring a beer out of your phone, right?). 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - I have 72 apps on my iPhone 6. I counted. I probably only use about 6 of those on a regular basis. However when it comes time to delete them, I can never bring myself to decide which ones stay and which ones go (who knows when you're going to need an app that makes it look like you're pouring a beer out of your phone, right?). 

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Woman loses bid to get back 84 Great Danes seized by state

    Woman loses bid to get back 84 Great Danes seized by state

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-10-10 21:06:41 GMT

    OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.

    OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.

  • Neptune aircraft is being sent to help fight Northern California fires

    Neptune aircraft is being sent to help fight Northern California fires

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-10-10 23:12:00 GMT

    Neptune has already sent out 8 aircraft to help fight the fire in northern California. There are crews getting the Tanker 3 ready to send out to northern California tomorrow.

    Neptune has already sent out 8 aircraft to help fight the fire in northern California. There are crews getting the Tanker 3 ready to send out to northern California tomorrow.

  • 30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddy Connelly's survival in the wilderness

    30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddie Connelly's survival in the wilderness

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-31 13:26:28 GMT

    Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

    Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.