Montana FWP hires more help to stop aquatic invasive species

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said this year more than 100 people were hired to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species or AIS.

With these increased inspections, FWP said they were able to stop more aquatic invasive species from entering Montana's waterways than ever before.

AIS Bureau Chief, Thomas Woolf with FWP said the number of inspections nearly doubled this year from 39,000 to 73,000 inspections.

He said this year 17 watercrafts were intercepted with mussels on them due to the increased inspections.

Woolf also says in 2016, mussels were detected in areas like Tiber and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs.

While mussels weren't seen this year, it doesn't mean they're not there.

Which is why Woolf said the inspections are needed.

"We are still seeing boats that are transporting these things. It verifies that inspections are needed. Because we are still finding things on these boats,” said Woolf.

Woolf said FWP is decreasing inspections in the winter because invasive species tend to be less active in the colder weather.

He also said more training will be done to improve invasive species detection.

Woolf continues to urge boaters to clean, drain and dry watercrafts