Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

Posted: Updated:

Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year.

They may also permanently paralyze people.

It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.

Lt Col. Tim Gardipee served 32 years in the army, in 20 countries and in five war zones.

"I had a busy life,” he says. “I had a business.  I was teaching soldiers.  I had a family.  I had lots."

But lots have changed since then.

"Being completely paralyzed from the neck down was quite a shock.  A startling shock.  Yes sir," says Gardipee.

It wasn't an IED or a bullet that took Lt. Col. Gardipee’s ability to walk.  It was a different kind of shot.

A standard flu shot that 123-million Americans get every year.

"you run a risk every time somebody sticks something in your body and challenges your immune system you can get a bad reaction," says Richard Gage.

Gage is one of the top vaccine injury attorneys in the country.  He says he's not anti-vaccine - - he has his own children vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and many other afflictions.  But not the flu.

"I see the bad reactions and what it does to people's lives and how it ruins people's lives," says Gage.

To put this into perspective the Centers for Disease Control estimates only one to two people per million doses gets a "severe reaction" from the flu shot - - anything from extreme fatigue to paralysis. That’s about 200 Americans every year.  It's enough for the industry to include paralysis as one of the risks on the package insert for the vaccine. 

Pam Whitney with the Missoula County Health Department says getting a flu shot isn't just for you, it's for those who can't get immunized.  It’s called herd immunity.  If most of us get immunized, the flu can't effectively spread to infants and others who can't get immunized.  You might think, I’d rather get the flu and not risk paralysis.  But Whitney says, “You'll be spreading it to the other people, who really can't protect themselves.  And it may kill an infant who gets Influenza."

And millions of American like Deputy Robert Parcell line up every year to get the flu shot without incident.

"It’s so rare,” says Parcell.  “And the chances of the flu causing you more problems are probably greater."

Lt. Col. Gardipee got the flu shot safely numerous times before he had a reaction. Medical professionals say there's no way of knowing who will have a reaction to the shot, but they stress that the risk is very low. If get the shot and get anything from fever to muscle pain to hives, you should notify your doctor.

Life may be harder now for Lt. Col Gardipee, but he says he still has a life.

"You are here for a purpose,” he says. “And my purpose is to teach others to carry on.  There’s rehab, there's a life worth living.

About 420 Americans file suit every year claiming they've been injured by flu shot. Patients win about half of those cases.  But their payout comes from taxes, not the pharmaceutical companies. The pharma companies can’t be sued.  Congress gave them immunity in 1986 setting up a special court after big pharma threatened to stop making vaccines because they were getting sued for vaccine injuries and they say, losing too much money.

We should stress, to put the odds of having a severe reaction to a flu shot into perspective, they are the same as being struck by lightning.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Man takes life following girlfriend's death in Imp Peak avalanche

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:27:19 GMT

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

    Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of  23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.

  • Dogtopia Hosts System-Wide Fundraiser Benefiting Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

    Dogtopia Hosts System-Wide Fundraiser Benefiting Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

    As Texas continues its rebuilding efforts from the tragic devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare center, will be hosting a system-wide fundraiser to benefit people and pets across...
    As Texas continues its rebuilding efforts from the tragic devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare center, will be hosting a system-wide fundraiser to benefit people and pets across...

  • UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    UPDATE: Suspect in Cheney kidnapping case arrested in Goldendale

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-15 04:45:51 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional  Yakima Violent Crime Task Force.  He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision. 

  • The Western Regional Diversity Conference Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Sports Career Panel

    The Western Regional Diversity Conference Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Sports Career Panel

    The Western Regional Diversity Conference (WRDC) today announced more details regarding the sports panel “How to Crack into Sports” that is sure to create much excitement among the many college students that will...
    The Western Regional Diversity Conference (WRDC) today announced more details regarding the sports panel “How to Crack into Sports” that is sure to create much excitement among the many college students that will be...

  • Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization project

    Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization project

    Saturday, October 7 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-10-07 21:52:29 GMT
    The city of Kalispell is hard at work on its revitalization project.  Having been in the works for years the city hopes the new renovations to Herberger's in downtown Kalispell jump-start the process. Renovations began at the beginning of 2017 with Herberger's combining the men and children’s section with women’s under one roof.  In order to do that the store had to expand 40,000 square feet.  This new expansion facilitated the largest women’s shoe co...
    The city of Kalispell is hard at work on its revitalization project.  Having been in the works for years the city hopes the new renovations to Herberger's in downtown Kalispell jump-start the process. Renovations began at the beginning of 2017 with Herberger's combining the men and children’s section with women’s under one roof.  In order to do that the store had to expand 40,000 square feet.  This new expansion facilitated the largest women’s shoe co...

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Five men rob Bozeman man in garage

    Five men rob Bozeman man in garage

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-10-09 22:15:02 GMT

    Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men. 

    Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men. 

  • Missoula, home of top 5 most dangerous intersections in MT

    Missoula, home of top 5 most dangerous intersections in MT

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-10-10 18:38:41 GMT

    The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention. 

    The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.