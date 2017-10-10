A big technology push in Montana

Senator Steve Daines is making a big push to educate small businesses on the benefits of social media.

A Facebook Seminar was held at the Wilma Tuesday.

Senator Daines described the Facebook Seminar as the "action step" following yesterday's High Tech Job Summit at the University of Montana.

Daines said that more than 99-percent of the jobs in Montana's private sector are small businesses.

"We've got to continue to get smarter about how we more effectively reach and engage Montanans. We have a very large state with over a million people. Technology is a great tool to do that," said senator daines.

Daines said that social media sites like Facebook can help businesses hire more people and increase job opportunities for Montanans.