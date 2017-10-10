Neptune aircraft is being sent to help fight Northern California fires

Firefighters in Northern California are battling more than a dozen wildfires that have taken the lives of at least 15 people and forced 20-thousand to evacuate.

More than 90-thousand homes are currently without power through the Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino Counties.

And as those fires burn, some Montanans are stepping up to lend a hand.

Aerial teams from Missoula are in California fighting the deadly wildfires.

Neptune has already sent out eight aircraft to help fight the fire in northern California.

There are crews getting the Tanker 3 ready to send out to northern California tomorrow.

Daniel Snyder, Chief Operating Officer, of Neptune Aviation Services said that Neptune's planes are pulled out of retirement to help in the fires.

The P2Vs were retired just last month, but yesterday they got notice they'd have to go back to work.

"Typically we have 24 hours to get the aircraft out there and on contract location," said Snyder.

This section of the plane is specially designed to drop two to three thousand gallons of retardant at a time.

"So if they ask us to reinforce a hardline that has been dug by ground personnel. We will reinforce that. If it's structure protection, meaning dropping retardant near structures and next to structures. We'll do whatever we need to do," said Snyder.

Snyder said that the fires in California are extremely dangerous.

"This type of fire is involving a lot of structures. And when you have fast-moving fires and structures bad things can happen," said Snyder.

Neptune Aviation Services said that they are ready to help out Northern California and will leave the aircraft out there for as long as the National Forest Service needs them.