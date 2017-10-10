Pay attention while driving: deer damage is costly

According to a study done by State Farm Insurance, October is one of the months drivers collide with wildlife on the road such as deer, moose or elk. Montana ranks second as the most likely state to collide with a large animal while on the road. According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.

Scott Dunigan is a service advisor with Nissan in Kalispell and he tells us his wife just had an accident with a deer which totaled their Subaru. The repairs cost the Dunigans thousands of dollars.

Dunigan says, “The deer rolled up over the hood, smashed through the radiator, smashed into the windshield and broke it. Rolled up over the top of the hood and basically, it totaled the vehicle.”

Dunigan tells us the repair shop at Nissan can see more severe damages that animals cause for example to the lights or engine. These repairs could cost up to $6,000.

Here are some tips from State Farm Insurance to keep you safe before you go on the road:

1) Slow down particularly at dusk and dawn when it’s more difficult to see.

2) If you see one deer be prepared for more deer to cross the road.

3) Brake if you can when you come across wildlife, but don’t swerve. Swerving could put your vehicle in a ditch or flip it.

4) If you ride a motorcycle always wear protective gear

