Pay attention while driving: deer damage is costly

Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.
The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.
OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.
Casting calls for "Perma Red," a movie set in 1940s Montana, continue today.
Casting calls for "Perma Red," a movie set in 1940s Montana, continue today.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says a woman died in a weekend avalanche in southwestern Montana.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says a woman died in a weekend avalanche in southwestern Montana.