Woman loses bid to get back 84 Great Danes seized by state - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Woman loses bid to get back 84 Great Danes seized by state

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized from her New Hampshire home has been denied her request to have the dogs returned or rehomed.
    
A judge says in an order dated Friday releasing the dogs to Christina Fay and other people would require further transport of them and possibly another confiscation of them if she's convicted of animal cruelty charges.
    
Fay says she took care of the dogs on her property in Wolfeboro before they were taken by the state. Authorities say the dogs were living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.
    
Fay has pleaded not guilty to 12 animal cruelty charges and faces trial Oct. 16.
    
She says she's concerned the dogs have been subjected to needless surgeries and vaccinations. She says some puppies and at least one adult dog died.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.