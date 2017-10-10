White House says IQ comment was Trump joke

Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.
The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
Casting calls for "Perma Red," a movie set in 1940s Montana, continue today.
Casting calls for "Perma Red," a movie set in 1940s Montana, continue today.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Courtesy MT Chamber of Commerce Facebook, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the University of Montana School of Business Administration, and the Montana High Tech Business Alliance will host a Boost Your Business seminar in Missoula, Montana.
Courtesy MT Chamber of Commerce Facebook, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the University of Montana School of Business Administration, and the Montana High Tech Business Alliance will host a Boost Your Business seminar in Missoula, Montana.