Family unharmed during attic fire

MISSOULA -

Late Monday night, the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a 911 call for a home at Lost Mine Loop. The caller said they had smoke in the attic of the home. 

Once units arrived, firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic. 

The fire was extinguished and extensive overhaul was required because of the insulation and embers in the attic/ceiling areas. A wood stove is thought to have been the problem.

The family living in the house got out of the structure safely and everyone was accounted for. They were able to stay will relatives as firefighters investigated the blaze.

The Department would like to remind people to make sure that you have your heating appliances checked to make sure that they are functioning properly as we enter the fall and winter seasons. 

Please also make sure that there are smoke alarms in the dwellings and that they are tested and working properly.

