Now is the time to book your plane ticket for the Holidays

Even though it might seem early, the holiday season is just around the corner. And experts say you should already be thinking about your holiday travel plans.

If you want a cheaper ticket, now is the time to book your flight for thanksgiving.

You are going to start to see prices climb after Halloween so make sure that you have Halloween marked on your calendar. This is the last day you want to look for flights.

You also want to make sure you have flexibility. for example, if you can only fly the day before thanksgiving then you are going to be in a world of hurt.

Also, a good thing to do is set up alerts on your phone from apps like hopper, Google flights and skyscanner.

I've also learned that because there are added options for travelers, like bundles and extra fees, booking your flight can be even more complicated this year.