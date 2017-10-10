First annual Montana Food Show takes place in Bozeman

Tuesday marked the first ever Montana Food Show in Bozeman. Hosted by the Montana Department of Agriculture this food show featured more than 40 vendors. The goal for this food show was to get more Montana foods and beverages on Montana plates and in Montana glasses.

MDA is partnering with many to put on this show, including Montana Team Nutrition and Montana State University Culinary Services. Professional buyers from schools, restaurants, hospitals, grocery stores and catering companies will show up to purchase food from more than 40 vendors.

Steph Hystad, Montana Department of Agriculture said that buying local is extremely important for our economy.

“Montana agriculture is tops in the nation. We are known for high quality beef, and wheat and all kinds of products. We want people to see the range of what Montana has t offer, from fresh produce, to bread, to beverages, we want people to understand that Montana is the best place for local food. So we want them to try it for themselves and get more Montana food on Montanan plates,” said Hystad.