Missoula, home of top 5 most dangerous intersections in MT

The results on an alarming new study anyone who drives will want to pay attention.

A report by Ragain and Cook P.C outlines the most dangerous intersections in Montana.

The top five reside all in one town, Missoula. In fact, Brooks and Reserve Street rank number two on the list of the most dangerous intersections in Montana.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with people who have dealt with car accidents along Reserve Street and they agree, Reserve Street can be dangerous for drivers.

Ragain and Cook P.C is a Billings personal injury law firm that performed the study.

They discovered the top four most dangerous intersections in the state are all along Reserve Street.

They also said because reserve street attracts a lot of traffic, car accidents are most likely to happen frequently.

Scott Wolff, owner of Iron Horse Towing couldn't agree more.

"It is very busy and of course people are always in a hurry. I think it's a combination of maybe too much traffic and too little space. Also, distractions with drivers,” said Scott Wolff, Owner of Iron Horse Towing.

Wolff said his tow truck drivers respond to maybe one to two car accidents on reserve street a week at least.

While he said they have not witnessed any fatal accidents, he said that traffic congestion on Reserve Street should be fixed.

"Sometimes when we are trying to do that at 5 o’clock it takes us 45 minutes just to get across town. It's a struggle for us and probably for responders...it just adds up. Something has to be done," said Wolff.

One Reserve Street business owner added car crashes are becoming a normal occurrence.

"When we hear these accidents, we will take action here to help. There were two people in the car. A mother and daughter and they were pretty much shocked. The airbags have gone off so they were just shaken,” said Scott Nuanes, owner of Rock Chip Squad.

Rounding out the top five most dangerous intersections in Montana the intersection of East Broadway and Van Buren in Missoula.

Those Ragain and Cook P.C said with Missoula being the second largest city in Montana intersection accidents are only likely to increase.