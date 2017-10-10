Grizzly Sports Report, 10-9-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 10-9-17

Posted: Updated:

Senior Josh Horner and Head Coach Bob Stitt join host Shaun Rainey to discuss the big win over Idaho State. 

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 10-9-17

    Grizzly Sports Report, 10-9-17

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-10-10 04:25:24 GMT
    Senior Josh Horner and Head Coach Bob Stitt join host Shaun Rainey to discuss the big win over Idaho State. 
    Senior Josh Horner and Head Coach Bob Stitt join host Shaun Rainey to discuss the big win over Idaho State. 

  • Press Pass Pullman: Week Six

    Press Pass Pullman: Week Six

    In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach explains exactly how the College Football Playoff can be expanded to 16 or even 64 teams. Coach Leach also talks about late kickoff times, Gary Andersen, and Tom Petty. Luke Falk also stops by to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup with Cal, and how Washington State is handling success during their undefeated season so far.
    In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach explains exactly how the College Football Playoff can be expanded to 16 or even 64 teams. Coach Leach also talks about late kickoff times, Gary Andersen, and Tom Petty. Luke Falk also stops by to talk about the Cougars upcoming matchup with Cal, and how Washington State is handling success during their undefeated season so far.

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/9

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/9

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-10-10 00:34:01 GMT

    Check out this week's best plays!

    Check out this week's best plays!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.