Five men rob Bozeman man in garage

Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed.

The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men. Once inside, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim and another grabbed a large tool. They took an undisclosed amount of money and other personal property.

Two suspects are currently in custody, one on a probation hold and another on a non-related warrant.

Police say this wasn't' a random act as three of the suspects know the victim.