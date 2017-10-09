Facebook hosts free workshop for small businesses in Missoula

Courtesy MT Chamber of Commerce

Facebook, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the University of Montana School of Business Administration, and the Montana High Tech Business Alliance will host a Boost Your Business seminar in Missoula, Montana. The seminar is free to the public and all businesses are welcome to attend. The seminar aims to teach local small business owners how to optimize their presence and engage customers on Facebook.

The seminar will kick off with welcoming remarks from U.S. Senator Steve Daines and will be followed by a presentation from a Facebook small business expert on the latest Facebook best practices and strategies for success.

A question and answer session will follow, featuring a panel of local small business people that will share their Facebook tips, tricks and suggestions. The Missoula-area small businesses participating on the panel are: Big Sky Resort, ReStyle Clothing Exchange, Blackfoot, and My Montana Roots (by WYR Clothing).

“Facebook plays a critical role in connecting customers to businesses across Montana,” Senator Daines stated. “I’m excited to welcome Facebook to Montana to help our businesses grow their companies, find new customers and create more good-paying jobs.”

There are more than 65 million businesses worldwide using Facebook to connect with customers, and approximately 8 in 10 Facebook users are connected to at least one small business in their network.

WHO: U.S. Senator Steve Daines

Montana Chamber of Commerce

University of Montana School of Business Administration

Montana High Tech Business Alliance

Facebook Small Business Representatives

WHAT: Facebook Boost Your Business seminar (free of charge). To register and for more information, visit https://boostmissoula.splashthat.com/

WHEN: Tuesday, October 10, 2017?9:30 a.m. (registration), 10 a.m. (event kickoff)

WHERE: The Wilma

131 South Higgins Avenue

Missoula, Montana