Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.

For the state, 30-percent of crashes occur at intersections (compared to 50-percent nationally). Ragain & Cook P.C. discovered that top five most dangerous intersections in the Treasure State all reside in one town: Missoula.

Ragain & Cook state attributes high volumes of crashes to the "inherent unsafe nature of intersections," citing changing lanes and turning into flowing traffic as the culprit.

For a full list of most dangerous intersections visit HERE.