Date Submitted: October 9, 2017

Department: News

Position: News Director-KFBB/KHBB Great Falls/Helena

Date Available: January 2018

Job Description: Oversee day-to-day functions of the news department in Great Falls & Helena, Mt. Direct ABC/FOX Montana news gathering efforts, assign stories to reporters, monitor wire services, identify important news issues within the community, constructively critique staff writing and reporting, oversee content posting on station website.

Qualifications: Verifiable newsroom management experience as a News Director, Executive Producer, Managing Editor, or similar position, training and coaching abilities, budgetary planning and execution, high level of organizational skills and impeccable ethics required. Must be dedicated to establishing a high standard of compelling broadcast journalism. Applicable computer skills, writing skills, and experience with ENPS and other newsroom systems. Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred.

ABC FOX Montana is seeking an experienced, dynamic, engaging and creative leader to be our next News Director. This position is based in Great Falls with a bureau office in Helena. Cowles Montana Media continues to invest in people and technology to build this station into Montana’s premiere news leader.

The News Director will be responsible for budgets, training, hiring, talent contracts, strategic planning, and the station’s digital news content. Candidates should be engaged in building and developing a highly skilled, passionate and empowered newsroom staff. As our leader of leaders, you should also possess superior news judgment and a deep understanding of social media and its relationship to local news.

If this sounds like you, and you’re ready to earn your news director stripe or looking for a higher quality of life, please send resume and cover letter to via email to Keith.Teske@Cowlesmontana.com or Personnel, ABC FOX Montana, PO Box 1139, Great Falls, MT 59403. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.