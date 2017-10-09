Whitefish officials raise concerns over bill pay site

An online bill pay service called Doxo.com is collecting payments from some utility customers in Whitefish. While the site looks official, the city is not affiliated with Doxo.

Payments made through Doxo.com might not be received by the city resulting in late fees and possible interruption of services. Additionally, Doxo charges a fee to make a payment.

The city asks customers to make their utility payments at www.cityofwhitefish.org/pay/utility-bill.php.