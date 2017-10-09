Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in W - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in West Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center.

At the southwest corner of Huffine Lane and S Cottonwood Road a new ambulatory care center will be in the works. The care center will house a surgery center, community physician offices, Bozeman Health family medicine and pediatrics clinics, urgent care and convenience care. Bozeman Health feels that this location will reach upwards of 30-thousand people. Cheryl Ridgely, Business Development, says this build is absolutely needed with the way Bozeman continues to grow.

Ridgely said, “One of the things that we like to do is keep pace with growth. We like to make sure we are providing access points in distributive locations around our service area. We have an eight county service area serving 150-thousand people right now. We put primary care locations in Belgrade, Big Sky, obviously we have our site on west Bozeman. "

Planned construction is set for spring 2018 and they hope to be open for service in 12-16 months from then. 

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Bigfork schools paves the way with a new classroom for students suffering from emotional disorders

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:57:46 GMT

    No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program. 

  • Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in West Bozeman

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:30:40 GMT

    Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center. 

  • Bodnar spoke about his excitement to be the new UM President

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-10-04 23:46:09 GMT

    He said over the phone that the selection process was grueling, but also energizing due to the passion and excitement throughout Missoula.

  • Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization project

    Saturday, October 7 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-10-07 21:52:29 GMT
    The city of Kalispell is hard at work on its revitalization project.  Having been in the works for years the city hopes the new renovations to Herberger's in downtown Kalispell jump-start the process. Renovations began at the beginning of 2017 with Herberger's combining the men and children’s section with women’s under one roof.  In order to do that the store had to expand 40,000 square feet.  This new expansion facilitated the largest women’s shoe co...
  • Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-10-09 08:44:15 GMT

    The company says it "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."

  • Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:01:24 GMT

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

