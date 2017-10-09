Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in West Bozeman

Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center.

At the southwest corner of Huffine Lane and S Cottonwood Road a new ambulatory care center will be in the works. The care center will house a surgery center, community physician offices, Bozeman Health family medicine and pediatrics clinics, urgent care and convenience care. Bozeman Health feels that this location will reach upwards of 30-thousand people. Cheryl Ridgely, Business Development, says this build is absolutely needed with the way Bozeman continues to grow.

Ridgely said, “One of the things that we like to do is keep pace with growth. We like to make sure we are providing access points in distributive locations around our service area. We have an eight county service area serving 150-thousand people right now. We put primary care locations in Belgrade, Big Sky, obviously we have our site on west Bozeman. "

Planned construction is set for spring 2018 and they hope to be open for service in 12-16 months from then.