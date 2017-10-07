Griz get Big Sky road win, beat Idaho State 39-31

At times, it didn’t look pretty. But the Montana Grizzlies (4-2, 2-1) left Pocatello with the most important thing, a victory, as they beat the Idaho State Bengals (3-3, 1-2) 39-31.

The Bengals burned Montana for huge chunk yardage plays throughout the first half, giving ISU a 21-13 halftime lead. The Bengals even lead 28-19 over Montana, but the Griz defense locked down.

Gresch Jensen led the Griz with his best game as a college quarterback in his third start ever, throwing for 360 yards and four touchdown passes. His receivers picked him up with long completions, including Keenan Curran, Jerry Louie-McGee, Sammy Akem, Justin Calhoun, and Samari Toure, who all had catches over 30 yards.

Jeremy Calhoun had 90 yards rushing, including a touchdown. Alijah Lee also contributed 48 yards and a score at the beginning of the 4th quarter.

Montana, down by 8 at the half, methodically worked their way back into the ball game in the second half. They leaned heavily on their running game, letting Jeremy Calhoun and Alijah Lee do the majority of the work.

At the end of the third quarter, Jensen found Samuel Akem for a four yard TD pass, and then after an ISU three and out, the Griz took the lead for good, giving the ball to Lee for a one yard score.

The Griz defense did give up big days to the brother duo of quarterback Tanner and receiver Mitch Gueller. The receiver Gueller burned CB Ryan McKinley for a 75 yard score to give ISU momentum in the first half.

But they held the Bengals in the second half to only 10 points, and forced a turnover. Korey Alexander hit Gueller as he scrambled, and the Griz recovered, and scored a play later.

They also sacked Gueller six times in this game, and although Gueller threw for 359 yards, the defense bent, but didn’t break.

Montana will come home after two straight weeks on the road, as they host North Dakota for Homecoming, before they head to their bye week.