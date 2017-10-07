Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization project

The city of Kalispell is hard at work on its revitalization project. Having been in the works for years the city hopes the new renovations to Herberger's in downtown Kalispell jump-start the process.

Renovations began at the beginning of 2017 with Herberger's combining the men and children’s section with women’s under one roof. In order to do that the store had to expand 40,000 square feet. This new expansion facilitated the largest women’s shoe collection in the Flathead Valley as well as a larger selection of sizes for women and men. The city is hoping the updates to a long-standing staple in the Kalispell Center Mall will draw more pedestrians to downtown Kalispell.

Assistant store manager Heather Glee tells us that one of Herberger’s goals is to play a key part in revitalizing the downtown.

Glee says, “Like the mayor said we are the first domino to start the transition of revitalization in downtown Kalispell, and we’re really proud about that.”

We ran into Cynthia Deans who specifically comes to the Kalispell Center Mall with her family a few times a year to shop. Deans travels all the way from Canada and this was her first time back in the mall since the construction happened.

Deans tells us, “It was quite small and crampy and you couldn’t really move around that good. This time I’m like wow it’s like big and open and you can see the selection better.”

With the core revitalization project, citizens of Kalispell could soon be seeing a tree-lined walkway and reduced lanes in the downtown in order to make downtown safer for pedestrians.