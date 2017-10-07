Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization proj - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell mall expansion hopes to jump start revitalization project

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

The city of Kalispell is hard at work on its revitalization project.  Having been in the works for years the city hopes the new renovations to Herberger's in downtown Kalispell jump-start the process.

Renovations began at the beginning of 2017 with Herberger's combining the men and children’s section with women’s under one roof.  In order to do that the store had to expand 40,000 square feet.  This new expansion facilitated the largest women’s shoe collection in the Flathead Valley as well as a larger selection of sizes for women and men.  The city is hoping the updates to a long-standing staple in the Kalispell Center Mall will draw more pedestrians to downtown Kalispell.

Assistant store manager Heather Glee tells us that one of Herberger’s goals is to play a key part in revitalizing the downtown.

Glee says, “Like the mayor said we are the first domino to start the transition of revitalization in downtown Kalispell, and we’re really proud about that.”

We ran into Cynthia Deans who specifically comes to the Kalispell Center Mall with her family a few times a year to shop.  Deans travels all the way from Canada and this was her first time back in the mall since the construction happened.

Deans tells us, “It was quite small and crampy and you couldn’t really move around that good.  This time I’m like wow it’s like big and open and you can see the selection better.”

With the core revitalization project, citizens of Kalispell could soon be seeing a tree-lined walkway and reduced lanes in the downtown in order to make downtown safer for pedestrians.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High School Football Scores, 10-6

    High School Football Scores, 10-6

    Saturday, October 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-10-07 04:49:52 GMT

    It was week six around the state of Montana for high school football, and we had a bunch of great games on the slate tonight. Join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover, as he highlights and recaps the night around the state.

    It was week six around the state of Montana for high school football, and we had a bunch of great games on the slate tonight. Join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover, as he highlights and recaps the night around the state.

  • Glacier National Park prepares for winter

    Glacier National Park prepares for winter

    Thursday, October 5 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-10-05 22:43:21 GMT

    As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.

    As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.

  • A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:30:25 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Increased security for Saturday's Bobcat v. Portland State game

    Increased security for Saturday's Bobcat v. Portland State game

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:49:11 GMT

    Following the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics announced on Friday that security will be increased for Saturday's Bobcat football game.

    Following the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics announced on Friday that security will be increased for Saturday's Bobcat football game.

  • New scam in Bozeman linked to international organized crime

    New scam in Bozeman linked to international organized crime

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-10-05 02:13:56 GMT

    A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.

    A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.

  • 'Making a Murderer' defendant Avery asks to vacate order

    'Making a Murderer' defendant Avery asks to vacate order

    Friday, October 6 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:28:21 GMT
    Photo: NetflixPhoto: Netflix

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man convicted in a homicide featured on the "Making a Murderer" documentary has asked a judge to toss out her ruling that he doesn't deserve a new trial.

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man convicted in a homicide featured on the "Making a Murderer" documentary has asked a judge to toss out her ruling that he doesn't deserve a new trial.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.